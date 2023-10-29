Shooter at large after opening fire in California mall, three injured

A gunman has opened fire at a mall in California, say reports and social media posts shared by eyewitnesses. The mall in Chula Vista, California was put under lockdown as the police arrived but the lockdown was later lifted.

The shopping mall is located at 2015 Birch Road. The shooting took place at around 7 pm local time, as per local police. NBC News quoted the Chula Vista Police Department as saying that this does not appear to be a hate crime or a terrorist act based on initial inputs.

The shooter has reportedly fled after opening fire at the mall and the police are on a manhunt now.

As per some claims made on social media, the shooter was wearing a sweatshirt with 'Olympian High School' written on it.

The police have said that the shooting was a result of a gang feud and have added that now there does not appear to be a threat to people inside the mall or living in the neighbourhood.