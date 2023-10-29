Could the Maine bloodshed have been averted?

After the deadly shooting in US' Maine, it has come to light that the state police were alerted to "veiled threats" from the shooter, the military reservist Robert Card with a history of mental health issues, media reports said citing law enforcement officials.

Card went on to unleash a horrifying massacre in Maine's Lewiston neighbourhood which left 18 people dead while injuring 13 others.

Now, this report of missed red flags by the police has left looming questions about the overlooked warning signs that if heeded to could have averted the bloodshed in the mass shooting.

Two local law enforcement chiefs reportedly disclosed that a statewide awareness alert had been issued in mid-September regarding Card. While serving as a firearms instructor he reportedly made threats against his military base and fellow soldiers.

“We added extra patrols, we did that for about two weeks. ... The guy never showed up,” said the police chief in Saco, Jack Clements who added that it was a “generic thing that came out saying, hey, you know, we’ve had some report that this guy’s made some veiled threats.”

Also Read | Vast destruction, 39 dead in Mexico after Acapulco hurricane

Saco is the location of the US Army Reserve base where Card received his training.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry, responsible for the area encompassing Card's home in Bowdoin, received information about the threats from the Army Reserve in September.

Later, he disseminated an awareness alert to all law enforcement agencies across the state. The alert was issued after a sheriff's deputy visited Card's home, a visit which yielded nothing.

Threats by Maine shooter

It is unclear whether the threats in September were any different from the ones that Card made during a military training exercise near West Point, New York, in July.

At the time, Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks due to erratic behavior and reported "hearing voices and threats to shoot up" a military base.

Following an intensive two-day manhunt, Card was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot. Despite the prior threats, the FBI revealed that Card had not been on their radar.

Also Read | Qatar leads negotiations between Israel and Hamas amid war

The bureau clarified that its instant background check system lacked information that would have prohibited Card from obtaining a firearm legally.

Could the mass shooting have been prevented?

Robert Card's case is prompting questions about what actions could have been taken by the military, mental health professionals and law enforcement to prevent the horrific massacre, AP reported.

Watch | Israel prepares for invasion in Gaza, UN fails to secure plans for aid × While Maine lacks a red flag law, it does possess a more limited "yellow-flag" law, allowing law enforcement to seek a court order to disarm an individual if a medical practitioner deems them a threat. Jody Madeira, an Indiana University law professor reportedly explained that the state police has the ability to caution police in other states. “He slipped through the cracks,” Madeira said adding, “There were warning signs.”