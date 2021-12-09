'At an opportune time in the future': Pakistan declines invitation to Summit for Democracy by US

Pakistan has turned down US' invitation for the Summit for Democracy, an event hosted by Joe Biden with representatives from more than 100 countries. As per a statement issued by the country's Foreign Office, Pakistan thanked the US for the invitation. However, it said that it would engage with the country on a wide range of issues "at an opportune time in the future."

Geo TV quoted Pakistan's Foreign Office as saying, "We remain deeply committed to further deepening democracy, fighting corruption, and protecting, and promoting the human rights of all citizens. In recent years, Pakistan has instituted wide-ranging reforms aimed at advancing these goals. These reforms have yielded positive results."

The statement further highlighted how Pakistan values the partnership between the two nations. "Pakistan will, meanwhile, continue to support all efforts aimed towards strengthening dialogue, constructive engagement, and international cooperation for the advancement of our shared goals," the statement concluded.

The event, which is set to take place on December 9 and 10 has drawn criticism from countries like China and Russia. However, the US sees the summit as a "galvanizing moment" for world democracies to address pressing challenges.

It will be opened by President Biden at the White House and will bring together participants from over 100 countries. It will also include NGOs, businesses, philanthropic organizations and legislators.

"Make no mistake, we're at a moment of democratic reckoning," said Uzra Zeya, the Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights. "It's no secret that democracies around the world are facing increasing challenges from new and novel threats. Countries in virtually every region of the world have experienced degrees of democratic backsliding," she added.

