All bones broken, whole body burnt: Chilling details of brutalities faced by Lankan man emerges

On December 3, hundreds of furious Muslims in eastern Pakistan hanged and publicly torched a Sri Lankan sports equipment manufacturing manager's body for suspected blasphemy.

Factory employees accused Priyantha Kumara of defacing posters bearing the name of Islam's Prophet Muhammad.

According to a media report on Sunday quoting his post-mortem report, nearly all of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana's bones were crushed and his corpse was 99 percent burned in the terrible lynching event in Pakistan's Punjab region.

Angry followers of the extremist Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) assaulted a textile factory, lynching the plant's general manager Diyawadana, in his 40s, and setting his body on fire over blasphemy claims.



According to Geo News, the cause of death in Diyawadana's post-mortem report was skull and jaw fractures.

All of his essential organs were impacted, including his liver, stomach, and one of his kidneys, while torture scars were apparent all over his body and his spinal cord was broken three times, according to the report.



According to the post-mortem examination, 99 percent of the Sri Lankan national's body was charred, and all of his bones were fractured except for one foot.

Diyawadana's body was transferred to Lahore after the autopsy, according to a Punjab Police spokeswoman, where that was handed over to the Sri Lankan embassy.

