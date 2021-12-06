'Murders happen': After a mob lynched a Sri Lankan man, Pakistan defence minister justified it

Pervez Khattak, Pakistan's defence minister, has offered an odd justification for the heinous mob lynching of a Sri Lankan man in Sialkot last week.

When young people become passionate, "murders happen," Khattak said, adding that the tragedy should not be related to the Imran Khand government's decision to relax the ban on the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

"There were people who were impacted by the Islamic faith, both youngsters and adults.They become upset and act in a passionate manner.This isn't to say that it was a reaction to something.Everyone has their own way of thinking.They shouted slogans claiming it was blasphemy.They were enraged and murdered him.This does not imply that the society's (social fabric) has been shattered," he said.

The Defence Minister of Pakistan Pervaiz Khattak justifies the murder of #SrilankanManager, Priyantha Kumara who was brutally murdered by a violent mob. Khattak says that kids do such things in passion which doesn't mean things are bad.

During a news conference in Peshawar on Sunday, the defence minister made the remarks while answering to a reporter.

The reporter wanted to know if the Pakistani government, led by Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf, is planning a "effective crackdown" on TLP-affiliated organisations.



Authorities claimed nearly 800 individuals have been charged on terrorist accusations, with 13 major suspects among the 118 people detained so far, as pressure rose on the Imran Khan government to bring the guilty to justice.

In Pakistan, where blasphemy is punishable by death, mob murders over blasphemy accusations are fairly prevalent.

