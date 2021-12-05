Makeshift memorial honours slain Lankan factory manager in Pakistan

Even as the world is in shock after a mob lynched a Sri Lankan national in a horrific vigilante attack in Sialkot, a makeshift memorial has been erected outside Sialkot Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan to honour the factory manager.

The foreign national Priyantha Kumara, who was beaten to death and burnt by the mob, was accused of committing blasphemy.

Umair Amin, member, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce, said, "Sri Lanka is our friend and we share its pain in this sad incident." A candlelight vigil was also conducted near factory where Kumara used to work.

In the case, over 200 raids have been conducted in less than 24 hours. Around 118 persons have been taken into custody so far. It also includes the 13 main culprits. Mobile data or calls analysis, video footage analysis and forensic analysis is also being done, the FIR said.

The crime was committed on December 3 at Rajco Industries, Sialkot. The case has been registered under sections 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 147, 149 of PPC and 7-ATA, 11-WW-ATA.

Nearly 800 people were booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act on Saturday. Farhan Idrees has been detained as the key suspect for killing the Sri Lankan national.

