Afghanistan recalls envoy to Pakistan over daughter abduction incident

Just a day after his daughter was abducted in Islamabad Afghanistan has recalled its envoy to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil. All senior diplomats have been recalled. Silsela Alikhil, daughter of the ambassador was abducted for a few hours near Islamabad's Rana market.

Amrullah Saleh, First Vice President of Afghanistan said in a strongly worded statement that Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani had instructed Afghan foreign ministry to recall its envoy and all senior diplomats

"The abduction of Afghan ambassador's daughter & her subsequent torture has wounded the psyche of our nation. Our national psyche has been tortured," he said

Silsela was assaulted in a taxi which she had taken while returning home from the market. Her hands and feet were tied when she regained consciousness. Her dupatta had tissue paper and rupees 50 note with message “your turn is next" and “ communist”.

The development has increased tensions between Kabul and Islamabad who share less-than-cordial ties. On Saturday Pakistan's Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan was summoned by Afghan foreign ministry and a "strong protest" was lodged over the issue.

In a statement after the summoning, Afghan foreign ministry said that it "explicitly called on the Pakistani government to take immediate action to identify and punish the perpetrators of this crime and ensure the full security and immunity of Afghan diplomats and their families in accordance with international conventions."

According to a report by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science, Islamabad ambassador's daughter had swelling on various parts of her body.

Earlier, in a strongly worded statement, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its "deep regret" & "strongly condemns this heinous act". The Afghan foreign ministry expressed its "deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan."

Pakistan reacted to the development with its foreign ministry saying it had beefed up security of the Afghan envoy and his family and in a statement said, "law enforcement agencies are trying to trace and apprehend the culprits to be brought to justice."

This is not the first time diplomats and their families have been a target. Indian diplomats have been in past, faced harassment in the Pakistani capital Islamabad. The harassment included apparently deliberate power outages and slowing down internet.

In response to a question on the safety of Indian diplomats in Islamabad in aftermath of the abduction of Afghan Envoy's daughter, Indian sources said, "we have been issuing alerts to our High Commission personnel on regular basis".