Afghan women take to streets in Kabul, vow to fight for rights

In defiance to Taliban’s repressive measures, Afghan women take to streets in Kabul to voice their concern.

Holding up messages calling for the participation of women in public life, over a dozen women staged a protest in Kabul on Sunday. They marched from what was once the ministry of women affairs to the city center.

The protest came after several restrictions were imposed on girls and women in the country.

Detailing the latest measures taken by the new rulers, the interim mayor of Afghanistan's capital on Sunday said, “Female employees in the Kabul city government have been told to stay home, with work only allowed for those who cannot be replaced by men.”

Earlier, some Afghan women activists under the banner of Movement of Change Party held a press conference. These activists deemed the current ongoing situation in the country as critical and historical.

They said that the nation wants a continuation of previous efforts with the hope to witness peace, justice, security and others. They also said that the change of government and that of a political structure should not undermine the need for people to enjoy their basic rights or face the denial of their rights of social service.

At the press conference, the women demanded the doors of schools and universities should immediately be opened to all girls and female students. They also sought a non-discriminative education system where all are eligible.

They also expected the international community to stand with the Afghan women and that the international community' silence on the matter is worrisome.

Later speaking to WION, Ghazala Koofi, the lead organiser of press conference, stated that they would take to the streets if their due rights are not given.

These women also said that by denying their right to work and participate meaningfully in the social, political and economic sphere the incumbent government is going against Islamic principles. Freedom of religion, individual rights and liberties must be respected, said the women.