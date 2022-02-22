41-truck Afghan convoy reaches Wagah border to collect Indian wheat’s first consignment

To collect the first consignment of wheat from India, a convoy of 41 trucks from Afghanistan have reached Wagah border on Monday.

India has committed 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds. Pakistan has also agreed to facilitate both Afghanistan and India in safe and duty-free transportation of the commodity. The shifting of wheat from Indian trucks to Afghan ones will begin on Tuesday.

“The 41 trucks, driven by Afghan drivers, were allowed to enter Pakistani territory at Torkham on Monday morning. After visa clearance and other legal formalities, the trucks moved towards Lahore under tight security provided by the respective district police of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab. The convoy reached Wagah by evening,” a Lahore-based senior customs official told Dawn.

Although the convoy was supposed to be 60 vehicles, only 41 trucks reached Torkham, as per the official.

The trucks would be allowed by the customs, immigration and security officials to enter Indian territory at Attari for loading the wheat, the official said.

The process of loading wheat and returning to Pakistan’s territory may take several hours.

“But all such procedures will be completed on Tuesday. The same day, the trucks will be allowed to leave for Afghanistan after customs and security clearance,” the official said.

