Trade with India need of the hour, will benefit both nations, says Pak PM’s adviser on commerce

Trade with India is the need of the hour, said Abdul Razak Dawood, adviser to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on commerce, textile, industry and production, and investment.

It will be beneficial to both countries, the leader said.

Russia also wanted to do investment in the area of construction and lay pipelines in Pakistan, Dawood said on Sunday.

In interaction with media, Dawood said, “As far as the ministry of commerce is concerned, its position is to do trade with India. And my stance is that we should do trade with India and it should be opened now.”

“The trade with India is very beneficial to all, especially Pakistan. And I support it,” he added.

The leader made the remarks at an exhibition on engineering and healthcare, which was organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.

Over trade relations with Russia, the adviser said that the Pakistan’s exports to Moscow and the countries bordering it in central Asia and others need immediate attention and growth. “So, we need to open this trade. And that is why we are going there,” he said.

