Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Russia on February 23-24

Pakistan's Imran Khan is set to visit Moscow on February 23-24 as an all-important summit between the Prime Minister of the South Asian nation and Russian President Vladimir Putin to be held on February 24 at the Kremlin in Moscow.

Khan will be the third Prime Minister in Pakistan's 74-year history to visit Russia on a bilateral visit.

As per reports, the Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that preparations for the visit of the Pakistan Prime Minister were underway.

Previously, WION had reported that on February 6 reported that Pak PM Imran Khan will be the first Pakistan Prime Minister in 23 years to embark on a bilateral visit to Russia this month.

It is expected that the visit, which will be closely watched by the South Asian nation, would be about strengthing bilateral ties, the Afghanistan situation, defence cooperation.

The visit might focus on the commitments to take forward the North-South gas pipeline that expands over 1,100 kilometres and which aims at transferring imported gas from the port city of Karachi to the load centre of the Punjab province.

Important to note that the last time an elected Pakistani Prime Minister visited Russia on a bilateral visit was in March 1999 when the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited the country.

Since then in 2003 the then Pakistani military dictator visited Russia and in 2011, the then President Asif Ali Zardari paid a visit to Russia.