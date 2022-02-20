Pakistan minister asks Imran Khan to declare March 8 as Hijab day

Pakistan's Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has requested the Prime Minister to celebrate Hijab Day on March 8, which is celebrated as Women's day. Usually, this day is reserved for Aurat march, where women come together and march for their fundamental rights.

While many people are of the view that Hijab day should be celebrated, many are not okay to celebrate it on the occasion of the Aurat march.

In his request, the Minister wrote, "We all accept that Islam offers a complete code of life and there is no alternative to it. Any group, under the banner of Aurat March or any other title, on the occasion of upcoming International Women's Day on March 8, should not be allowed to ridicule Islamic values, societal norms, hijab or modesty as such acts hurt the sentiments of Muslims in the country."

Opposing the idea, Senator Sherry Rehman wrote, "How is the right to wear a hijab under threat in Pakistan? Quite the opposite. He can celebrate hijab any day; one doesn’t exclude the other."

This has triggered a debate on social media. One person wrote, “Why does everyone think women in Aurat March are against hijab or hijabis? Because I am one of them and I or anyone I know from the whole protest has never spoken against it."

