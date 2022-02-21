Pakistan PM Imran Khan faces flak over new laws 'to silence media, Opposition'

Pakistan PM Imran Khan has made headlines again. This time for the wrong reasons.

After looking to bring amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016 and the Election Act, 2017 recently, his government has attracted criticism from various corners of the country.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz hit out at the government on Sunday over the attempt by saying that they are meant to silence the media and the Opposition.

In Urdu, Nawaz said on Twitter that the laws, which the PTI-led government is passing, will be used against the PM and company in future.

"However, these laws will ultimately be used against Imran and company. Don't say that you hadn't been warned," she said.

Not just this, Pakistan media bodies have also rejected the amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). It has said that it is a move to undermine the freedom of the press, speech and defiant voices in the country, reported local media.

The media Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) has rejected the draconian amendments to the PECA, reported News International.

"All media bodies would take any and all legal actions to challenge the attempt to curb media's independence and its right to raise voice against any steps to curb freedom of expression as guaranteed in the Constitution," the newspaper reported quoting JAC statement, which was issued on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)