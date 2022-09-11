13 banks accounts of Pak PM’s younger son frozen over money laundering case: Report

Thirteen bank accounts of companies related to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's younger son Suleman Shehbaz have been ordered to be frozen by a special court in Lahore.

Local media reports on Sunday reported that the order was issued on September 7 by the special court of the Federal Investigation Agency.

The case pertains to a multi-million dollars money laundering case, in which Prime Minister Shehbaz and his sons – Hamza Shehbaz (former Punjab chief minister) and Suleman – have been charged by the FIA for allegedly laundering over Rs 14 billion.

In the order, the presiding judge Ijaz Hassan Awan has observed that since Suleman is still at large and has not surrendered, hence, these 13 bank accounts have also been attached, apart from his moveable and immovable properties.

Suleman absconded to the UK in 2019, and Shehbaz has repeatedly stated that Suleman looks after the family business there, Dawn newspaper reported.

Besides, the special court has also issued show-cause notices to the officials of different banks for not adhering to an earlier order over the attachment of the accounts owned by two other proclaimed offenders.

The judge asked bank officials to be present on September 17 when the FIA files its reply to in response to the petition filed by PM Shehbaz and his son Hamza who are seeking acquittal in the case.

Earlier this week, the indictment of Shehbaz and his son Hamza was delayed after their counsel informed the court that their clients have filed a petition for their acquittal.

Their counsel had also sought one-time exemption from appearance, saying he could not attend Wednesday’s proceedings as he was busy in flood relief activities.

(With inpu6ts from agencies)

