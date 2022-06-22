Women are significantly more likely than men to get long Covid: Study

A study has revealed that women are "significantly" more likely than men to suffer from long Covid. It has also been found that they would experience different symptoms. The study has underscored critical need for sex-disaggregated research.

Long Covid involves the persistence of complications for more than four weeks after initial infection.

Researchers from the Johnson & Johnson Office of the Chief Medical Officer Health of Women Team, who carried out the analysis of data from around 1.3 million patients, observed females with long Covid are presenting with a variety of symptoms including ear, nose, and throat issues; mood disorders, neurological, skin, gastrointestinal and rheumatological disorders; as well as fatigue.

Male patients, however, were more likely to experience endocrine disorders such as diabetes and kidney disorders.

The study found that there 22 per cent more chance of women developing long Covid than men. The research has been published in the journal Current Medical Research and Opinion.

"Knowledge about fundamental sex differences underpinning the clinical manifestations, disease progression, and health outcomes of Covid-19 is crucial for the identification and rational design of effective therapies and public health interventions that are inclusive of and sensitive to the potential differential treatment needs of both sexes," the researchers explained.

"Differences in immune system function between females and males could be an important driver of sex differences in long Covid syndrome. Females mount more rapid and robust innate and adaptive immune responses, which can protect them from initial infection and severity. However, this same difference can render females more vulnerable to prolonged autoimmune-related diseases," they added.

For the study, the team reviewed 640,634 total articles amounting to 1,393,355 unique individuals.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE