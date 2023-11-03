Who was Ken Mattingly? Apollo 16 astronaut who died at 87

Ken Mattingly was a celebrated astronaut who contributed significantly to NASA's space missions, including Apollo 16. He passed away on Tuesday (Oct 31) at 87, NASA confirmed.

He also played a pivotal role in Apollo 13, one of the most remarkable space missions, during which he provided significant ground support in a near-disastrous accident.

Mattingly's career witnessed some extraordinary achievements. He commanded shuttle missions and played a crucial role in Apollo 16's success.

Here's everything you need to know about Ken Mattingly.

Ken Mattingly's Early Life

Thomas Kenneth Mattingly II was born on 17 March 1936 in Chicago. Raised in Miami, he developed a keen interest in aviation and space. He pursued his bachelor's degree at Auburn University.

Later, Mattingly enlisted in the Navy as an ensign. In 1960, he became a Navy jet pilot after earning his wings. He also attended the test-pilot school at Edwards Air Force Base, California, and became a part of the astronaut corps.

Ken Mattingly's Apollo 16 & Other Missions

Ken Mattingly ventured into his first spaceflight in April 1972 as a part of the Apollo 16 mission. He was the command module pilot. He contributed significantly by clicking exclusive pictures of the Moon's surface.

During the Apollo 13 mission, he was removed from the crew just days before launch due to concerns about exposure to German measles. However, his expertise and guidance were essential as his groundwork ensured the safe return of the astronauts after Apollo 13 suffered an explosion.

"He stayed behind and provided key real-time decisions to successfully bring home the wounded spacecraft and the crew of Apollo 13," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

The entire incident was shown in Tom Hanks starrer Apollo 13 released in 1995.

Mattingly was the head of the astronaut support office for space shuttle programs and led various space shuttle flights, including the Department of Defense's first space shuttle mission.

Mattingly did not leave the aerospace industry even after retirement. Gary Sinise portrayed his perseverance and commitment during Apollo 13 in the 1995 film.

Ken Mattingly's Family & Cause Of Death

Ken Mattingly is survived by his wife, Kathleen, and his son, Thomas III. He inspired many astronauts and space enthusiasts. His legacy is also an inspiration for future generations, as he has left a memorable mark on the history of human space exploration.

Cheryl Warner, a NASA spokeswoman, confirmed his death but did not specify the cause or location.

(With inputs from agencies)