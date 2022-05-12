Waiting for it? In next few years, humans may have close encounter with aliens, says former NASA scientist

In the next few years, humans may have a close encounter with aliens, said former NASA chief scientist recently.

After expressing belief that life exists beyond Earth, the scientist, Jim Green, told BBC's HARDtalk that humans are on the edge of a "really astounding discovery".

Jim, who has worked at the US space agency for 40 years, believes aliens will be discovered within his lifetime.

Also Read: Big revelation: Chinese rover unearths evidence of water’s presence on Mars. Read details here

Enormous progress has been made and Jim said that more planets within our galaxy are nowadays known to have stars.

Green said, "Many of them are in places much like the Earth where we can receive the light from the Sun and we can have water. And not only in liquid form - frozen form and vapour form. These are important conditions we believe for life. We are finding planets that have conditions where life may arise.”

Watch | Decoding UFOs: What do we know about ‘flying saucers’?

“With our next big telescope, we are going to start teasing out what some of these planets look like from their atmospheres. We are going to be comparing these atmospheres to the ones we know. Are they more Venus-like, are they more Mars-like, are they more Earth-like?" he added.

It is a huge step forward and we can see "really astounding discoveries in the next handful of years," he stated.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)