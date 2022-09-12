Study reveals this blood test can now detect if you have cancer without any clear symptoms 

A recent study by Pathfinder revealed that even a simple blood test can detect multiple cancer types in a patient even before there are any obvious symptoms of illness.

The study was offered to over 6,000 adults aged 50 or older and detected few cases of illness. The overall results revealed that nearly a third of the cancer tests were for cancer, which was not regularly checked or was in the early stages.

In addition to detecting sickness, the test also predicts the location of cancer, enabling medical professionals to accelerate further treatments required to confirm cancer.

This was the first time that results from Galleri tests were returned to patients and doctors to guide them through any further tests or treatments.

NHS England has called the Galleri test a gamechanger and plans to release the tests of trials of 165,000 individuals next year.

6,621 adults were offered blood in the study, amongst which 6,529 were detected as negative, but probable cancer was detected in 92. Furthermore, 36 people, or 1.4 per cent of the study group, had solid tumours or blood cancer, and a woman was diagnosed with two cancers at the same time.

The test also discovered 19 solid tumours in organs like the breast, liver, lung, and colon, along with ovarian and pancreatic cancer. In total, 36 tumours were found, of which 14 were in early stages and the remaining 26 were cancers that were not regularly checked.

Fabrice Andre, a senior researcher, said, "Research like this is crucial for making progress against late-stage cancers and giving more patients the chance of a good outcome. The Pathfinder trial results give us a better understanding of how frequently cancer is found by this blood test in people who haven’t been previously diagnosed. He further said, "But we will need data from larger studies to fully assess this test and other similar tests in development, especially to understand whether people actually survive for longer after their cancer is picked up," The Guardian.

However, the technology is still in the process of development. Doctors hope the technology may save lives by detecting cancer at early enough stages for surgery and treatment to be more effective.

