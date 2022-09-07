New test developed with help of ‘woman who can smell Parkinson’s’

A test to identify whether someone has Parkinson's disease has been created by scientists using the hypersensitivity of a woman's sense of smell.

The test has been in development for years, ever since researchers discovered that Joy Milne could smell the illness. The Scottish woman, 72, from Perth, has an unusual ailment that enhances her sense of smell.

Twelve years before his sickness was discovered, at the age of 33, she realised that her late husband Les had a peculiar odour. This disease causes areas of the brain to progressively deteriorate over a long period of time.

The "woman who can smell Parkinson's" Milne described as a musky odour that was different from his typical odour.

Scientists were intrigued by her observation and began to investigate what she could smell and whether this could be used to identify individuals with neurological conditions.

Years later, researchers at the University of Manchester made a significant advancement when they created a test that uses a straightforward cotton bud that ran along the back of the neck to detect Parkinson's disease in patients.

To determine if someone has the condition, researchers can study the sample to look for chemicals connected to it.

Scientists are enthusiastic about the possibility of the NHS being able to use a straightforward test for the disease, even if research is still in its early stages.

Also Read: Snapchat removes Māori face tattoo filter after backlash over 'disrespect' to culture

Parkinson's disease cannot be diagnosed with a test; instead, symptoms and past medical history are used to make the determination.

Barran's team at the University of Manchester reported in 2019 that they have discovered disease-related chemicals in skin swabs. Now that they have this knowledge, scientists have created a test.

Scientists are determining whether the tests, which have been carried out successfully in research facilities, can be applied in hospital settings. If the test is effective, GPs may be able to send patients for Parkinson's tests through the NHS.

(with inputs from agencies)