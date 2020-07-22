Scientists discover a methane leak in Antarctica's seabed

In a series of unfortunate news coming in from Antarctica, scientists have just discovered an active leak in the seabed.

Methane is a harmful gas and is one of the primary contributors to climate change.

Nobody really knows why the leak happened, or the events leading up to it. A large quantity of methane is stored under the seabed in Antarctica, with this leak suspected to be a product of the warming of oceans. This has been termed “incredibly concerning" by scientists. Ironically, the location where it was found - Ross Sea is not currently heating at levels enough to expel methane.

First spotted by divers in 2011, the leak was taken up for research by scientists in 2016.

"Not good news"

The lead researcher of the study, Andrew Thurber told The Guardian that the leak is not the only concerning part. The fact that microbes did not show up is more worrying.

“It is not good news”, he said.



This image released by the Chilean Antarctic Institute shows Antarctica without snow at Base Presidente Eduardo Frei Montalva on Fildes Bay, King George Island, on February 14, 2020. While the new coronavirus spreads all over the world, there is only one continent that still breathes relieved: Antarctica. Due to strict control measures and a little luck, the territory remains free from contagion. | AFP

Usually considered a direct consequence of global warming and a signifier of its pace, the release of this harmful gas from underwater sources will have long-lasting negative impacts on the ocean and marine life.

Thurber referred to the discovery as a “natural laboratory” to undertake additional research. The seep is located next to an active volcano but Thurber doesn’t believe it came from there.

More spillage

The lag in between release of methane and its consumption means increased rates of spill into the ocean, which might be coming from decaying algae deposits that are located in the deep innards of the seabed. But in the absence of gas consuming microbes, the gas will most likely leak into the atmosphere.

Thurber further claimed that the microbes in question came from an unexpected strain. He added how it might take over 10 years for the a community to fully adapt to consuming methane.

This is not the first methane leak to be spotted. In 2014, a similar leak was spotted in South Georgia, making it the first leak in Southern Ocean.

However, the understanding of these holes will vary, as they are located in fundamentally different ocean regions and sustain different conditions for life.

All research on the region remains suspended owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fear of carrying it to the remote region is the concern, not contracting the virus, for the continent is coronavirus free.