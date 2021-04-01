Pfizer says Covid-19 vaccine offers protection for at least six months, effective against South African variant

Pfizer-BioNTech on Thursday claimed their coronavirus vaccine offers protection at least six months after the second dose and is fully effective against the South African variant that has caused concerns worldwide.

The pharma giants also said that the vaccine is 95 per cent effective against severe Covid-19.

"The vaccine was 100 per cent effective against severe disease as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 95.3 per cent effective against severe Covid-19 as defined by the US Food and Drug Administration," a joint statement by the companies said.

The development comes a day after Pfizer-BioNTech said that their coronavirus vaccine is 100 per cent effective for children in the age group 12 to 15.

"It is an important step to further confirm the strong efficacy and good safety data we have seen so far," Ugur Sahin, CEO and cofounder of BioNTech said.

"These data also provide the first clinical results that a vaccine can effectively protect against currently circulating variants, a critical factor to reach herd immunity and end this pandemic for the global population."

For the study that is yet to be peer-reviewed, about 44,000 people participated and were given either a placebo or the vaccine.

Out of the 927 symptomatic Covid-19 cases, 77 were given Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine, which showed an efficacy of 91.3 per cent, according to the joint statement.