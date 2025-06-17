/Never-before-seen viruses are killing the Earth's source of oxygen

New viruses have been discovered lurking in the depths of oceans worldwide. Marine biologist Benjamin Minch and virologist Mohammad Moniruzzaman from the University of Miami tested seawater samples and identified 230 giant viruses that have never been seen before by humans.

The scientists think the new viruses will help learn more about the ocean and the life it sustains. "By better understanding the diversity and role of giant viruses in the ocean and how they interact with algae and other ocean microbes, we can predict and possibly manage harmful algal blooms, which are human health hazards in Florida as well as all over the world," says Moniruzzaman.

The research has been published in Nature npj Viruses.

Algae blooms have become a growing threat in the world as the environment gets hotter. Giant viruses are often responsible for killing phytoplankton, the tiny, photosynthesising organisms commonly found in oceans, lakes, and rivers. Phytoplankton produce the majority of Earth's oxygen, which is why it is important to protect them from these viruses.

Viruses can cause the death of phytoplankton

Doing a deep dive into the viruses can help eliminate the reasons behind the death of phytoplankton. The researchers noted that in several cases, the viruses take over the photosynthesis function of their hosts in order to survive. "The giant viruses play an outsized role in manipulating their host's metabolism during infection and influencing marine biogeochemistry," they wrote.

Besides the 230 new giant viruses, the study also identified 569 new functional proteins, including nine involved in photosynthesis.

The newly discovered viruses fit into two categories - Imitervirales and Algavirales. Both groups have different survival and infection tactics. Imitervirales are the most complex and have a flexible "life strategy" that potentially allows the virus to survive in a wider variety of hosts.

Meanwhile, the researchers are convinced that there are a lot more viruses still hiding in the ocean, waiting to be discovered. "This study allowed us to create a framework to improve existing tools for detecting novel viruses that could aid in our ability to monitor pollution and pathogens in our waterways," says Minch.

