National Science Day 2023: What is it and why is it celebrated in India

February 28 is celebrated as National Science Day in India. The day marks the announcement of discovery of 'Raman Effect' a scientific phenomenon named after Indian scientist and Nobel Laureate Sir CV Raman. Indian government headed by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi decided in 1986 to celebrate February 28 as National Science Day each year. It was on this day in 1928 that CV Raman decided to announce his discovery to the world.

CV Raman, the great mind

Sir CV Raman was born in 1888 in Trichy (now Tiruchirapalli) in Madras Presidency of pre-independence India. He completed his BA from Presidency College at a tender age of 16. He went on to do masters and got published in the Philosophical Magazine.

He became a civil servant in Calcutta and did after-hours research in Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS). He research won awards.

By 1921, he had gained reputation as a brilliant scientific mind in India as well as in the West. He made his first journey to England that year and it was during the return voyage by sea, his keen observation led him to develop Raman Effect, which won him the Nobel Prize, the highest global honour for excellence in scientific fields.

What is Raman Effect?

When light falls on say, water, some part of it gets scattered. Raman said that this scattered light is of different colour (hence, of different wavelength) than the initial light. The energy of the incoming light is changed by vibrations of molecules of material under observation.

This may read extremely technical, but Raman Effect opened doors for a new non-destructive analysis technique that would reveal true nature of the substance under observation.

For example, colours used in an invaluable painting can be analysed without the need of any sample. Physically removing colours from a masterpiece like Mona Lisa for analysis would definitely not be the best course of action. Raman Effect and Raman Spectroscopy can come in handy in such similar situations.

