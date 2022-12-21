Europe's second Vega-C mission fails as rocket malfunctions soon after launch

Less than three minutes after liftoff from the European base in French Guiana on Wednesday, a European Vega C rocket carrying two Airbus satellites failed to get off the ground.

Arianespace, which provided the launch service, said in a statement that “an anomaly occurred” approximately 2 minutes and 27 seconds after liftoff, “thus ending the Vega C mission.”

It chose not to give any further information, but planned to organise a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“Data analyses are in progress to determine the reasons of this failure,” it said.

It was the Vega C rocket's maiden commercial launch. This is Europe's light launcher, with the capacity to carry roughly 800 kilogrammes (1,700 pounds) into orbit.

Two Airbus Pleiades Neo 5 and 6 earth observation satellites were planned to be put into orbit by the launch, which was carried out by the European Space Agency. The constellation of satellites would have been able to capture photos at a resolution of 30 centimetres of any location on Earth (11.8 inches).

On 13 July, the rocket completed its first flight successfully. 12 of the ESA's 22 member states are involved in the Vega C development programme, which is run by the organisation.

(With inputs from agencies)