Electric vehicles emit more particle pollution than petrol, diesel cars, study says

With increasing concerns about climate change, there is a rising demand for eco-friendly transportation alternatives. Electric vehicles (EVs) have garnered attention as a cleaner option compared to traditional petrol and diesel cars due to their reduced greenhouse gas emissions. But, a recent study says otherwise.

The study conducted by Emission Analytics, a firm specialising in emissions data analysis, challenges the prevailing belief regarding the environmental superiority of EVs. Featured in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, the study sheds light on the issue of particle pollution originating from brakes and tires in both electric and fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

Key findings: EVs and particulate matter emissions

The study's key revelation is that EVs, owing to their heavier weight, may emit significantly higher levels of particulate matter from brakes and tires compared to modern gas-powered vehicles equipped with efficient exhaust filters. According to the study, this disparity could be as much as 1,850 times greater.

Emission Analytics underscores the concern over tyre wear, attributing it to the heavier weight of EVs which accelerates tyre deterioration and releases harmful chemicals into the atmosphere. This degradation is primarily linked to the synthetic rubber composition of most tyres, derived from crude oil.

Another significant aspect highlighted in the report is the impact of battery weight on EVs. As EVs typically feature heavier batteries compared to traditional petrol engines, this additional weight exerts greater strain on brakes and tyres, hastening wear and tear.

Also watch | India: Are electric vehicles safe? | Tech It Out The study provides examples such as the Tesla Model Y and Ford F-150 Lightning, both equipped with batteries weighing approximately 1,800 pounds. Emission Analytics contends that tyre wear emissions from an EV with a half-tonne battery could exceed exhaust emissions from a modern petrol car by over 400 times.

While conventional assessments have primarily focused on tailpipe emissions, this study stressed on the importance of considering particle pollution from brakes and tyres in evaluating the overall environmental impact of EVs.