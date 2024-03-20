City dwellers are gradually losing ability to digest plants, says study

Westernised diets, known for their low fibre content, pose significant challenges to the gut microbiome's ability to digest tough plant material effectively. While fruits and vegetables are fundamental components of human nutrition, the intricate processes by which our bodies break down cellulose, the primary organic compound in plant cell walls, are only beginning to be elucidated by scientists.

A new study conducted by an international team of researchers has unearthed previously unknown gut microbes proficient in cellulose degradation. Until recently, it was widely believed that humans lacked the capacity to digest cellulose, unlike ruminant animals such as cows and sheep.

However, in 2003, scientists identified human gut bacteria capable of cellulose breakdown, marking a pivotal discovery in understanding our digestive capabilities.

Building upon this revelation, the recent study employed advanced genetic analysis techniques to identify similar cellulose-digesting microbes in the human gut microbiome. By examining fecal samples from individuals across various geographic regions and historical periods, researchers unveiled a surprising prevalence of cellulose-degrading microbes in human populations.

Surprisingly, distinct species of these microbes were found to be associated with different groups of mammals, suggesting a closer evolutionary relationship between humans and animals than previously recognised.

Shift in gut microbial composition

However, an alarming trend emerged from the study's findings: modernised societies exhibited a stark decline in the abundance of cellulose-metabolising microbes compared to traditional and ancient populations.

This decline coincides with the widespread adoption of Westernised diets characterised by processed foods low in fibre content. Such dietary shifts may have profound implications for gut health and overall metabolic function in contemporary urbanised populations.

The depletion of cellulose-digesting microbes in the gut has raised concerns about the potential impact on metabolic health.

Fibre deficiency has been linked to various metabolic disorders, including obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. By depriving these beneficial gut microbes of their primary source of nourishment, modern diets may disrupt the delicate balance of the gut microbiome, contributing to the onset and progression of metabolic ailments.

In light of these findings, researchers advocate for exploring dietary interventions aimed at reintroducing or enriching cellulose-metabolising microbes in the gut.