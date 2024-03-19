Are you into intermittent fasting? It's linked to chances of death due to heart attack, stroke, says study

Intermittent fasting is a health fad followed by many, but researchers have now raised concerns over potential cardiovascular risks associated with this practice.



The so-called 16:8 intermittent fasting, a popular time-restricted dieting strategy, was analysed in the study was presented at the EPI Lifestyle Scientific Sessions 2024 in Chicago. It is, however, yet to be peer-reviewed or published.



What does the research say?

While intermittent fasting has gained popularity for its purported benefits such as weight loss, improved cholesterol levels and increased metabolism, the new research suggests a possible downside to this eating approach.

Researchers analysed data from a group of 20,000 adults who participated in the annual US National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys from 2003 to 2018. They found that individuals who practiced 16:8 intermittent fasting were 91 per cent more likely to have died from cardiovascular disease compared to those who did not follow this fasting regimen.

Participants with pre-existing cardiovascular disease who consumed all their calories within an 8 to 10-hour window had a 66 per cent higher risk of dying from heart disease and stroke.

What does it mean?

Contrary to previous studies indicating health benefits associated with time-restricted eating, this research suggests that there may be no overall mortality benefit from this eating pattern.

Furthermore, among individuals with cancer, those who did not practice fasting and consumed their daily calories over 16 hours had a lower risk of cancer mortality.

But it's important to note the limitations of the study. The dietary information collected relied on two 24-hour recalls at the time of enrollment, which may not accurately represent long-term eating patterns. Additionally, observational studies like this one cannot establish a cause-and-effect relationship.

Experts caution against drawing firm conclusions from these preliminary findings.

Dr. Cheng-Han Chen, an interventional cardiologist who was not involved in the study, told MedicalNews Today that differences in baseline characteristics among the fasting groups and potential biases in participants' recall of their eating patterns could influence the results.

Further research is needed to better understand its long-term implications for cardiovascular health and overall well-being.