Cat parasite could be responsible for fragility in older adults, says study

Toxoplasma gondii, notorious for its transmission through cats, is under scrutiny for its potential role in increased frailty among older adults. With an estimated 11-15 per cent of the US population having encountered this parasite, a new study sheds light on overlooked health consequences associated with T. gondii.

In a study comprising 601 Spanish and Portuguese adults over 65, blood tests were conducted to assess frailty indicators such as unintentional weight loss, fatigue, and cognitive decline.

While no direct link was established between T. gondii infections and frailty, individuals exhibiting a robust immune response, marked by elevated antibodies, showed signs of heightened frailty in their later years, according to Science Alert.

Researchers investigated the potential connection between T. gondii and 'inflammaging,' the persistent inflammation linked to age-related frailty.

Those with a vigorous immune response to T. gondii displayed elevated levels of inflammation biomarkers. While causation isn't confirmed, a correlation emerged between an intensified immune reaction to the parasite and an increased likelihood of frailty in older age.

Preventive measures

Given the rising infection rates with age and T. gondii's ability to lie dormant for decades, researchers advocate for heightened precautions to prevent infection. Transmission avenues include exposure to T. gondii eggs in cat litter or contaminated water and the consumption of undercooked meat carrying the parasite. Encouraging practices such as keeping cats indoors and avoiding contact with strays becomes crucial.

Beyond frailty, T. gondii has previously been linked to skeletal muscle damage and even schizophrenia, revealing the parasite's multifaceted impact on health.