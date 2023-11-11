Melting sea ice causing heavier snowfall in Antarctica, staving off high sea levels

An interesting phenomenon is emerging in Antarctica. A new study has revealed that the reduction in sea ice in the continent is linked to heavier snowfall in the region.

This new trend can partially counteract the impact of melting ice, thus slowing down the increase in global sea levels.

More sea melting leads to heavier snowfall

A team of scientists published the study in Geophysical Research Letters. After analysing regions near the Amundsen Sea in West Antarctica, they found that ice-free ocean surface leads to more precipitation and snowfall in the region.

However, the scientists made it clear that the increased rate of snowfall was not enough to completely offset the impact of climate change and ice melting.

Luke Trusel, assistant professor of geography at Penn State and co-author of the study, said that scientists also need to take into account the amount of snowfall that occurs in the region to fully understand the impact of ice melting on global sea levels.

"For a place like Antarctica, which is just massive, the amount of snow falling on top of the ice sheet is as important or even more important than other processes like meltwater or ice breaking off," Trusel said.

"We're tracking both snowfall and melt to understand both ends of the equation—what takes from sea level and what gets returned to the ocean. We want to know how those factors are impacting the ice sheets," he added.

How is sea ice linked to evaporation?

According to researchers, sea ice plays a key role in modulating the evaporation process around the Arctic region.

The lack of sea ice amplifies the evaporation process, thus bringing more snowfall in those regions.

Jessica Kromer, a doctoral candidate at Penn State and lead author, further explained the importance of sea ice in a statement cited by Phys.org.

"It reflects sunlight, aids in cooling the planet and influences interactions between the atmosphere and ocean, including oceanic evaporation. We found that precipitation varies so much year to year. In some years, precipitation can take away from sea level or lessen the impact of the ice discharged from the sheets," she said.

The researchers concluded that as our planet gets warmer, it will lead to even faster melting of sea ice in Antarctica, which will in return further amplify evaporation and the ensuing snowfall.

This can momentarily stave off rising sea levels but not in the long term.