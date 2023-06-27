Ancient galactic clash unleashes stellar gamma-ray burst: Astronomers witness collision

In a scenario straight out of a comic book, a tantalising method for striking fear into enemies has emerged. Picture this: two ancient stellar remnants violently converging right before your nemesis's eyes, resulting in a colossal explosion and a gamma-ray burst visible across the cosmos.

Such a spectacle would undoubtedly instil terror and obedience in all who witness it. While such extraordinary powers are confined to the realms of fiction, the real universe offers its own fascinating mechanisms for achieving this celestial spectacle, according to Science Alert.

All it takes is the convergence of these massive celestial objects, teetering on the brink of cosmic chaos, before they collide with a resounding "blam!"—a cosmic cataclysm visible billions of light-years away. Astronomers decipher the origins of a spectacular event On October 19, 2019, astronomers made a breakthrough as they identified the source of an event known as GRB 191019A. The initial clue was a long-lasting gamma-ray burst (GRB) lasting approximately one minute—an extended duration by GRB standards, although some have been observed to endure even longer. Detecting this burst promptly was the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory's mission.

Unveiling the stellar demise: A spectacular show in a distant galaxy Months of meticulous observations using the International Gemini Observatory, the Nordic Optical Telescope, and the Hubble Space Telescope followed as astronomers studied the fading afterglow of the GRB source.

Their scrutiny unveiled a cosmic death scene located within the bustling core of a galaxy situated three billion light-years away.

Describing the spectacle as reminiscent of a demolition derby, astronomers discovered the collision of stellar remnants and stars swirling chaotically in proximity to the galaxy's central supermassive black hole.

Astonishingly, the GRB flash originated a mere 100 light-years away from the heart of the galaxy, positioned in close proximity to the central supermassive black hole.

Lead author Andrew Levan expressed his excitement, stating, "These new results show that stars can meet their demise in some of the densest regions of the Universe where they can be driven to collide." He further added, "This is exciting for understanding how stars die and for answering other questions, such as what unexpected sources might create gravitational waves that we could detect on Earth."

The event's uniqueness stems from its occurrence within an ancient galaxy, according to Levan.

Contrary to expectations, which associate such extraordinary fireworks with galaxies in their prime star-forming phase, this galaxy had already surpassed that stage. Most of its giant stars had succumbed to supernovae.

However, the galactic core proved to be the perfect setting for the collision of stellar remnants.

The central regions of many ancient galaxies harbour vast populations of stars, with estimates suggesting that over a million stars congregate within a space merely a few light-years wide.

Alongside these stars, one can find gas and dust clouds and a population of stellar remnants—black holes and neutron stars formed from the remnants of massive stars.

All these celestial objects orbit around the central supermassive black hole. With the gravitational influence of the black hole at play, it takes only a slight perturbation to bring two stellar objects, whether remnants or nearby stars, into close proximity.

In one moment, these objects gracefully dance in orbit, and in the next, they collide, unleashing an immense outburst that manifests as a long-duration GRB.