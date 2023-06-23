Nearest supermassive black hole awakens from dormancy, becomes a million times brighter: Scientists 

In a remarkable revelation, scientists have observed that our closest supermassive black hole, Sagittarius A*, has emerged from a prolonged state of dormancy and intensified its luminosity by a factor of a million.

Situated at the core of the Milky Way, this black hole is approximately four million times more massive than the Sun. Previously considered quiescent, it suddenly displayed heightened activity around 200 years ago, devouring cosmic objects that ventured too close, reported the Independent.

The resulting surge in brightness occurred rapidly, analogous to a hidden glow-worm in a forest instantly radiating sunlight, according to researchers. While the precise cause of this awakening remains elusive, scientists are dedicated to studying the black hole's behaviour in order to unravel the factors that trigger such transitions from quiescence to activity. Unveiling the extraordinary event Scientists recently made a groundbreaking discovery by detecting an X-ray "echo" from centuries ago, shedding light on the intense event surrounding Sagittarius A*.

This finding also provides an explanation for the brilliant luminosity observed in galactic molecular clouds surrounding the black hole. It is suggested that these clouds are reflecting the X-rays emitted by the black hole during the early 19th century. The remarkable research, published in the journal Nature under the title "X-ray polarisation evidence for a 200 years-old flare of Sgr A*," unveils insights into this unprecedented phenomenon.

The examination of X-rays in this manner had previously been unattainable. However, scientists achieved this feat through the utilisation of NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), which enhanced their ability to detect X-ray light with remarkable precision and specificity. This technological advancement allowed for a deeper understanding of the characteristics and behaviour of the supermassive black hole. Continued exploration and unanswered questions Despite the groundbreaking discoveries surrounding Sagittarius A*'s sudden surge in activity, the precise cause behind its awakening remains a puzzle. Researchers are committed to further investigating the black hole and its transition from quiescence to gain insights into the mechanisms that drive such transformations. By unravelling the mysteries surrounding the behaviour of black holes, scientists hope to deepen our understanding of these enigmatic cosmic entities.

The recent awakening of Sagittarius A* has profound implications for the field of astrophysics. Understanding the triggers that cause black holes to transition from dormancy to activity can provide crucial insights into the processes governing their evolution and behaviour. Additionally, studying the X-ray emissions and their effects on surrounding galactic structures offers valuable information for comprehending the interplay between black holes and their cosmic environments.



The startling resurgence of activity in our nearest supermassive black hole, Sagittarius A*, has captivated scientists and astronomers alike. Through the utilisation of advanced technology, researchers have uncovered the echoes of an intense event that occurred around two centuries ago, shedding light on the bright glow observed in galactic molecular clouds.