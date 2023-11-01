Air pollution ups risk of Parkinson's disease by 56%: Study

Recent research conducted in the United States has revealed a concerning connection between moderate levels of fine particle pollution and a 56 per cent higher risk of developing Parkinson's disease.

This study, led by Brittany Krzyzanowski from the Barrow Neurological Institute in Arizona, sheds light on the potential link between air pollution and this debilitating neurodegenerative disorder.

The researchers also brought to light the intriguing regional disparities in this relationship, offering important insights into the role of environmental toxins in Parkinson's disease development.

Prior research had already indicated that fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, can trigger brain inflammation, a mechanism associated with the onset of Parkinson's disease.

Krzyzanowski and her team aimed to explore this connection further, understanding the extent of the risk and its geographic distribution.

Geographic variation and data sources

To conduct their study, the researchers identified nearly 90,000 Parkinson's disease patients within the vast Medicare dataset, which covers approximately 22 million individuals across the United States.

These patients were then geocoded to their residential neighborhoods, enabling the researchers to analyze disease rates in different regions.

Additionally, the average annual concentrations of fine particulate matter in these specific areas were calculated, providing a crucial dataset for their analysis.

Regional disparities in Parkinson's disease

The study uncovered regional disparities in the prevalence of Parkinson's disease.

The Mississippi-Ohio River Valley emerged as a hotspot for the disease, with other areas such as central North Dakota, parts of Texas, Kansas, eastern Michigan, and sections of Florida also showing higher risks.

In contrast, individuals living in the western half of the United States were found to have a reduced risk of developing Parkinson's disease.

Krzyzanowski highlighted the possibility that regional differences in Parkinson's disease may be linked to variations in the composition of fine particulate matter.

Certain areas may have particulate matter with more toxic components, such as combustion particles from traffic and heavy metals from manufacturing.

These elements have previously been associated with cell death in the brain regions involved in Parkinson's disease.