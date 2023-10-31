India: Delhi and Mumbai air quality continues to worsen; situation alarming

India's major metropolitan cities, New Delhi and Mumbai are experiencing the worst air quality of the year.

In the national capital, New Delhi, the air quality continued to remain in the "very poor" category for the fourth day in a row. The AQI stood at 350 at 9 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality falls in the 'moderate' category, with an AQI of 161 on Tuesday. The most concerning air quality was noted at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, where an AQI reaches the level of 257.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good", 51-100 “satisfactory", 101-200 “moderate", 201-300 “poor", 301-400 “very poor", and 401-500 “severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the “severe plus" category.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is expected to remain in the 'very poor' category until at least November 2. The air quality in Delhi is at its worst level since 2020.

The average AQI in the city was at 210 between October 1 and October 29, lower only than the 257 recorded in October 2020, according to data maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Mumbai air pollution

Due to its coastal location, Mumbai was considered immune from the issue of air pollution, but the last two years have shown that its geographical advantage no longer provides protection. As per several reports, Mumbai's air was more polluted than Delhi's some days.

Measures taken by government to curb air pollution

To curb pollution in Delhi, starting Wednesday, only CNG, and BS-VI-compliant buses will be allowed to enter Delhi from other states. Meanwhile, the Mumbai civic authority, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued “stop-work” notices to construction sites.