National Unity Day 2023: Here's why we celebrate Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary as Ekta Diwas

Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of independent India, is credited for the merger of over 560 princely states into the Union of India. Patel was born on October 31, 1875, and his birth anniversary is celebrated as National Unity Day in India.

The government of India in 2014 declared the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas'. The day celebrates India's unity and pays tribute to Patel's efforts to keep the country united.

History

The national government of India announced in 2014 that October 31 would be National Unity Day. The official statement read that: "the occasion will provide an opportunity to reaffirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity, and security of our country.”

Sardar Patel achieved the amazing feat of convincing nearly all 565 princely nations that had gained independence from British rule to join the Union of India. The nickname "Iron Man of India" was given to Sardar Patel in recognition of his dedication to the national integration of the recently independent nation.

Vallabhbhai Patel was also dubbed as 'Sardar' for his leadership and compassion.

Significance

Vallabhbhai Patel's vision for India was one of a united and prosperous nation where all citizens could live in harmony. The occasion provides an opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and show Indian citizens how national integrity helps in defeating the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of the nation.

Celebrations

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has paid tribute to Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. In an X post, the PM said "On the Jayanti of Sardar Patel, we remember his indomitable spirit, visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with which he shaped the destiny of our nation. His commitment to national integration continues to guide us. We are forever indebted to his service." On the Jayanti of Sardar Patel, we remember his indomitable spirit, visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with which he shaped the destiny of our nation. His commitment to national integration continues to guide us. We are forever indebted to his service. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2023 × On the occasion, a floral tribute is presented to the Sardar Patel statue at Patel Chowk, Parliament Street, New Delhi. The Indian government commemorate this day with several events, including a run for unity, a pledge-taking ceremony and a march past by Indian police.

The Run for Unity initiative takes place in a number of rural locations as well as in large cities and district towns. Young people actively participate in the program from a variety of educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, the National Cadet Corps, and the National Service Scheme.