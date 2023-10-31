India, Russia to meet to discuss delivery of last S-400 squadrons

Indian and Russian officials will soon meet to discuss and decide about final delivery schedule for last two squadrons of Russian S-400 air defence missile system. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has already operationalised three of its S-400 squadrons.

The Russian air defence missile system is considered to be one of the best in the world. In 2018-19, India signed USD 4.2 billion contract with Russia for five squadrons of S-400 missiles. Out of these three have already arrived in the country. The delivery of the last two was delayed due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The three squadrons have already been operationalised in important sectors. While one unit is looking at both China and Pakistan, one each has been earmarked for China and Pakistan fronts," said ANI, quoting defence sources.

The Russian side has reportedly not made it fully clear when the delivery will take place as the Ukraine war is still going on.

ANI reported citing sources that there were unconfirmed reports that squadrons that were manufactured for the Indian Air Force were used by Russians.

The Indian Defence Acquisition Council recently cleared the procurement of Indian Long Range Surface to Air Missile system (LR-SAM). This is part of Project Kusha. The development project was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security.

The IAF is working with India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to speed up the delivery schedule of LRSAM.

The LRSAM is three-layered long-range surface-to-air missile defence system that is capable of striking down enemy aircraft and missiles from surface. The range of this system is 400 km.

India already has air defence systems. They are sure to complement LRSAM. Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) is one such missile system that is used by all three defence services of India. The addition of S-400 will boost India's defence capabilities.

