Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the US Consulate General in Lahore has directed all consulate personnel to shelter-in-place.

In a circular issued by the US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan, the Consulate has also received initial reports that authorities may be evacuating some areas adjacent to Lahore’s main airport.

"US citizens who find themselves in an area of active conflict should leave if they can do so safely. If it is not safe to leave, they should shelter-in-place. The US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan will send updates as needed through our messaging system. Please ensure that you are enrolled in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP)," the circular further read.

Actions for US citizens to take: