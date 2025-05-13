Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has been the voice of the country, but not the kind that is trying to uplift it in any way. Visibly upset with his decorum is MP Zartaj Gul.

Gul raised the issue in the parliament, where she said the defence minister should refrain from speaking to international media if he cannot speak English. Well, her agitation comes after Khawaja Asif has been out there spilling beans about the country's association with terrorists, citing social media as proof for military operations.

"The defence minister's behaviour is grossly irresponsible. If you cannot speak English, do not go to the international media. If you cannot defend your own country, don't go there," said Gul, who seemed perturbed by Khawaja Asif's statements.

"Don't mock yourself, your government, and your state," she asserted, directing it to Asif, bringing shame to the country.

Furthermore, she called it an embarrassment: "The government has better spokespersons…and you're not doing service to your country."

In an interview with the news channel, Sky News, the defence minister confirmed that Pakistan had been associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba in the 'past.' He added, "Lashkar-e-Taiba doesn't exist in Pakistan anymore; it is extinct."

During another media interaction with news outlet CNN, he said, "It's all over the social media." This is when the journalist asked if he had proof to validate Pakistan's claims of downing Indian jets.

The comments came after India launched Operation Sindoor and targeted nine terror sites, Pakistan claimed it downed five Indian jets.

Pakistani MP says it's the defence minister's poor English skills, or is it just him speaking what he knows.