Hamas: The undeniable face of terrorism in Israel

Recent images and videos from South Israel are not for the faint-hearted. The world watches in shock and horror as the true face of Hamas, a group long defended and mischaracterized by many, comes into the stark light of day. The ISIS-style execution and kidnapping videos make one thing abundantly clear: Hamas is not a band of “revolutionaries” or “freedom fighters”. They are terrorists, and their malevolence is at par with the most diabolic terror groups in history.

There has been an unsettling inclination to paint Hamas in shades of gray, to believe that perhaps there is some redeeming quality, some justification for their actions. However, the live streaming of shooting sprees in Sderot, the parading of desecrated, naked bodies through Gaza streets, and the abduction of innocent children and elderly citizens lay bare the monstrous nature of this organisation.

Referring to them as "revolutionaries" is not only a gross misrepresentation but also an insult to genuine freedom fighters worldwide. Revolutionaries fight against oppressive systems for a greater cause, often with an ideology aimed at liberation and the greater good. What we see from Hamas, however, is a brutal agenda that targets innocent civilians, sows fear, and relishes chaos.

Yesterday marks 50 years since Israel faced a surprise attack starting the Yom Kippur War, and history eerily echoes now as another surprise assault unfolds today. Israel, like any sovereign nation, has the unequivocal right to defend its people and its land against such acts of terror.

The unfortunate reality is that there's a narrative war at play. While on one side, there's undeniable evidence of the atrocities committed by Hamas, on the other side, there's a dangerous rhetoric that seeks to justify, or worse, romanticise their actions. Such misleading narratives not only give Hamas the ideological ammunition it needs but also mislead a global audience, many of whom may not have access to unfiltered information.

It is crucial, now more than ever, for global media and international organisations to classify and address Hamas for what they truly are: terrorists. By doing so, we send a message that such acts of wanton violence against civilians are inexcusable and will not be tolerated. Equally, it pushes for accountability, ensuring that those who perpetrate such crimes face the repercussions of their actions.

To the resilient people of Sderot and other affected areas in South Israel, the world's thoughts are with you. No civilian should ever have to experience the sheer terror and horror that Hamas has inflicted. It's high time the international community acknowledges the true nature of Hamas and unites in condemning their abhorrent acts.

In the face of such evidence, silence is complicity. We must all raise our voices against the brutalities of Hamas, shatter the false narratives, and ensure that justice is served for the innocent lives lost and forever changed by this terror.

(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.)