Yoga has come out of intellectual centres to every corner of the world, says PM Modi on Yoga Day

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people on Yoga Day asserting that Yoga has become a "base for world cooperation".

"Yoga has come out of homes and intellectual centres to every corner of the world," the Indian prime minister said, adding, "Yoga has become a festival. This year's theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga for humanity'."

PM Modi arrived at Mysuru Palace ground early on Tuesday morning where he will perform Yoga. The Indian prime minister was accompanied by CM Basavaraj Bommai and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

"Yoga brings peace for us. Yoga brings peace to our society, our world and our universe. Yoga builds self-awareness."

"The peace from Yoga is not only for individuals, it brings peace to our nations and the world," India's prime minister added.

