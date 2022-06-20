International Yoga Day 2022: ‘Yoga for Humanity’ a mission to achieve holistic health

June 21 is observed as International Yoga Day (IDY) around the world, following its establishments at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, when the global organisation acknowledged multiple advantages of yoga. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed June 21 as the date for Yoga Day at the United Nations, noting that it is the longest day of the year.

What's the topic of this year's Yoga Day?

The topic for this year’s Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for Humanity,’ which focuses on how yoga helps people in achieving holistic health. The theme also depicts how yoga has helped humanity during the peak of the Covid pandemic by easing suffering. The Indian prime minister talked about this subject in his ‘Mann ki Baat.’

What is meaning of Yoga?

Yoga is an ancient Indian physical, mental and spiritual discipline that dates back thousands of years. The word ‘Yoga’ is a Sanskrit word that means “to connect” or “to merge,” and represents integration of body and consciousness. Yoga is now performed globally in various forms all around the world and is still growing in its popularity.

Also read | Watch: Swami Sivananda, a 125-year-old yoga guru receives Padma Shri; PM Modi's reaction is unmissable

India proposed the draftt resolution of creating International Yoga Day, which was endorsed by175 UN member states. The Indian Prime Minister mentioned this during the 69th session of the general Assembly, saying, “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action ... a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature.”

Watch | WION Exclusive: Meet the woman, Nouf Marwaai, who brought yoga to Saudi Arabia

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a human disaster unlike any other. Other than its immediate impact on the physical health, the pandemic intensified psychological distress and mental health problems like anxiety, sadness in many countries. This underlined the importance of addressing both mental and physical health components of the pandemic.

Also read | Watch | Indian soldiers perform yoga at 15,000 feet in snow-capped Himalayas

During the pandemic, people around the world turned to yoga to stay fit and revitalised as well as combat social isolation and sadness. It helps in calming with concerns and anxiety.

Not just this, Yoga is also helping Covid patients in quarantine and isolation psychological treatment and rehabilitation.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

(With inputs from agencies)

