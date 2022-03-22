Watch: Swami Sivananda, a 125-year-old yoga guru receives Padma Shri; PM Modi's reaction is unmissable

Swami Sivananda, a 125-year-old yoga guru in India was conferred the Padma Shri award on Monday (March 21) by the country's President Ram Nath Kovind.

Sivananda received a standing ovation as he walked bare feet in the palatial Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan to collect the prestigious award.

The yoga guru prostrated before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present during the ceremony, and the President before receiving the award.

In a heartfelt gesture, PM Modi returned the greeting and bowed and touched the ground promptly. The clip of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

Swami Sivananda was born in Pattamadai, in the Tirunelveli district of southern Indian state Tamil Nadu. He has authored 296 books on yoga, Vedanta and other subjects. His books emphasised the practical application of Yoga philosophy over theoretical knowledge.

For the unversed, the Padma Awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

These Awards are given in various disciplines or fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

Modi lauded Padma Awardees and said that the country takes great pride in their accomplishments and contribution to society.

"Joined the ceremony in which Padma Awards were conferred on distinguished people from different walks of life. We take great pride in their accomplishments and contribution to society," tweeted PM Modi.