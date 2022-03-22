WATCH: Kritika and Tarini, daughters of General Bipin Rawat receive his Padma Vibhushan award

General Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), was posthumously conferred Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award on Monday (March 21). His daughters Kritika and Tarini received the prestigious award from Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on the CDS' behalf.

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other defence force personnel were killed in a helicopter crash on December 8. The accident happened when an IAF helicopter Mi-17V5, carrying the defence chief crashed in southern India — near the town of Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Gen Bipin Rawat was India's first chief of defence staff. It is a position that the Indian government established in 2019. He received Padma Vibhushan for his exceptional and distinguished service for India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Padma Awardees and said that the country takes great pride in their accomplishments and contribution to society.

"Joined the ceremony in which Padma Awards were conferred on distinguished people from different walks of life. We take great pride in their accomplishments and contribution to society," tweeted PM Modi.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz. art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Watch the video here: