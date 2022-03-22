India, Australia launch defence officer exchange programme named after Gen Bipin Rawat

During the India-Australia virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Monday (March 21), both the leaders discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict, issues in the Indo-Pacific region and also talked about strengthening bilateral trade relations.

After the summit, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs announced the list of documents signed, which included the establishment of the young defence officer exchange programme - General Rawat India-Australia Young Defence Officers' Exchange Programme.

The exchange programme has been named after India's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a helicopter crash in December.

Gen Bipin Rawat and 13 other people died in a helicopter crash on December 8. The accident happened when an IAF helicopter Mi-17V5, carrying the defence chief crashed in southern India — near the town of Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

The exchange programme was announced on the same day when late General Rawat was conferred Padma Vibhhushan, India's second-highest civilian award. His daughters Kritika and Tarini received the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of the late CDS.

Gen Bipin Rawat was India's first chief of defence staff. It is a position that the Indian government established in 2019. He was credited with reducing insurgency on India's northeastern frontier.

