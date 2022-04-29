Watch | Indian soldiers perform yoga at 15,000 feet in snow-capped Himalayas

The ITBP stated the "Himveers" did yoga sessions under the banner of the upcoming International Day of Yoga 2022, sharing a video on its Twitter handle.

In Uttarakhand's snow-capped Himalaya area, several Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel practised yoga at a height of 15,000 feet ahead of the International Day of Yoga.

On Thursday, the ITBP shared photos of "Himveers of 56th Battalion" doing yoga at Visakhapatnam's Bheemli Sea Beach, while a day earlier, it uploaded photos of a similar session held at 15,000 feet in Ladakh.

Another training session was held by the 6th Battalion in Bihar's Chhapra area on Wednesday.

Following its establishment by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, the International Day of Yoga has been observed yearly on June 21 since 2015.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first presented the idea of the day during an address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014.