India: Celebration turns into tragedy as groom accidentally kills friend; shocking incident caught on camera

In India, celebrations at a wedding turned into a tragedy as the groom accidentally kills a friend. The shocking incident happened during a wedding procession in the north Indian state of India, Uttar Pradesh.

In the Brahmnagar area of the Sonbhadra district of the state, the groom, identified as Manish Madheshia, accidentally killed his friend in a celebratory firing. The entire incident was recorded on a mobile phone's camera and the video has gone viral.

In the video, Madheshia can be seen holding a gun with several people around him. He was on a chariot when he tried to fire in the air as seen in the video.

In a tragic turn of events, a bullet hit his friend Babu Lal Yadav, who is reportedly an Army jawan. Media reports have stated that the gun belonged to Yadav. The gun has been seized by the police.

In India, celebratory firing at events, even with licensed guns, is a criminal offence.

As quoted by media reports, Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police Amrendra Pratap Singh confirmed that the groom and the victim were friends. The official further added that Yadav was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to death.

An FIR has been registered by the victim's family. The groom has also been arrested.