‘Work from Road’: Frustrated locals declare new trend in India’s Bengaluru

The Indian state of Karnataka’s capital city of Bengaluru is infamous for traffic jams that last hours. However, with urban growth and the city becoming the new IT hub of the country, it is now home to offices of several big companies which have created an influx of people from across India and abroad. What happened? While hours-long traffic jams, given the rapid increase in the population of the city and the immense pressure created on its infrastructure, are not uncommon but it was this one particular Tuesday morning rush hour that got on everyone’s nerves. Several people, who were on their way to work, claimed that they were forced to leave their vehicles in the middle of the road and even go back home.

Sometime later, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police took to Twitter and reported that a truck collision caused the massive tree to fall on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and asked civilians to take an alternative route until the sluggish traffic problem was resolved.

"Slow moving traffic due to a HTV breakdown in service road from 27th main towards Ibbalur. It will be moved shortly. Kindly co-operate," the city's traffic police wrote on Twitter.



Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sujeetha Salman also took to the social media platform and explained the situation. "A truck hit a tree near the military gate of the service road near Ibbalur on the Outer Ring Road and the tree fell down causing traffic congestion, the motorists coming from Silk Board towards Ibbulur Junction are hereby requested to move on an alternate road route." How did the people react? In the midst of this chaos, many frustrated locals took to social media and complained about the city's broken traffic management system.

One user wrote, "Congratulations @blrcitytraffic for this massive traffic mismanagement… its been 3 hours… stuck near Silk board Worst traffic this far. High time that IT cos. and Tech startups start looking for alternative cities. #Bengaluru #bangaloretraffic".

While another frustrated local wrote, "If traffic police concentrate on traffic management rather than hiding behind trees or pillars to collect fines, these types of cases would not occur."

