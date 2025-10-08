/Woman pours boiling oil on husband, sprinkles chilli powder on burns; booked

A man, a father of an eight-year-old girl, suffered serious burns when his wife poured boiling oil on him while he was asleep and then sprinkled red chili powder on his burns as he shrieked and writhed in pain. The wife further threatened him not to scream, or else she would pour more boiling oil on him. Dinesh, a 28-year-old pharmaceutical firm worker, was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi with severe burns and was admitted to the ICU in critical condition on October 3. Dinesh was asleep in his rented Madangir house, when his wife poured boiling oil and then sprinkled red chili powder on his burns. The screams of Dinesh woke up neighbours and the landlord’s family.

An FIR was lodged at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station, which says Dinesh’s wife poured hot oil on his torso around 3 am while he lay asleep. The couple’s eight-year-old daughter was also in the home at the time of the shocking attack.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Dinesh told police that he had returned home late on October 2 after work, had dinner, and went to sleep. “My wife and daughter were sleeping nearby. Around 3.15 am, I suddenly felt a sharp, burning pain across my body. I saw my wife standing and pouring boiling oil on my torso and face. Before I could get up or call for help, she sprinkled red chilli powder on my burns,” he alleged.

When he protested, his wife retorted, “Agar shor machaya to aur garam tel daal doongi (if you shout, I will pour more oil on you).”

However, Dinesh could not suppress his screams, waking up his neighbours and landlord’s family, who lived on the floor below.

The landlord’s daughter, Anjali, was also among the people who rushed to check. “My father went upstairs to see what was happening. The door was locked. His wife had locked the door from inside. We asked them to open the door. When the door finally opened, we saw him writhing in pain and his wife hiding inside,” she told the PTI news agency.

WATCH: At Least 20 Children Dead Due to Alleged Consumption of Contaminated Cough Syrup

Anjali said that when her father tried to intervene, the woman said she was taking Dinesh to the hospital. “But on coming out, she headed with him in the opposite direction. We got suspicious. My father stopped her, arranged an auto, and rushed Dinesh to the hospital alone,” she said.

Also Read: Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand to visit India next week

Dinesh was taken to a nearby hospital, but the doctors there referred him to Safdarjung Hospital on seeing deep burns on his chest, face, and arms. Police said his injuries have been described as “dangerous” in the medical report.

The couple has had a troubled relationship, and two years ago, Dinesh’s wife had filed a complaint with the Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell, but the matter was settled through a compromise.

Dinesh’s wife has been booked under sections 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 124 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by acid), and 326 (mischief by injury, inundation, fire, or explosive substance, etc.) of the BNS, as per the FIR.