/Amit Shah switches to homegrown Zoho Mail: Why the move matters for India’s tech sector?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that he has switched his email to homegrown service provider Zoho Mail for his correspondence. In a post on social media platform X, Amit Shah requested that all future communication be directed to his new address, amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in.

Amit Shah's moves followed days after IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw switched to Zoho services, reinforcing the government’s message of giving preference to homegrown tech. "Hello everyone. I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address. My new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address. Thank you for your kind attention to this matter," Shah posted on X.

Why did he write ‘Thank you for your kind attention to this matter’?

His intention in writing the message at the end is not clear. However, the text and his initiative are a symbolic push for indigenous technology, digital sovereignty, data security, and Atmanirbhar Bharat/ Swadeshi narrative (self-reliant India) amid the ongoing tariff row globally.

The decision to opt for digital sovereignty is praised as a turning point for Indian SaaS, as cybersecurity experts highlighted that the shift will reduce risks linked to data stored overseas. In addition, industry and business leaders mark this step as a strong endorsement of Indian innovation.

What is the Zoho Mail service?

Developed by Zoho Corporation, an Indian multinational technology company headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Zoho Mail is a secure and ad-free email hosting service. It was launched in 2008, which is a part of the larger Zoho Workplace suite, which also includes tools for office productivity, collaboration, and communication.

Renowned for its robust privacy measures and strict data protection protocols, Zoho Mail offers encrypted communication, two-factor authentication, and servers primarily located in India and the United States. The platform is widely adopted by businesses, professionals, and government bodies looking for a secure, privacy-oriented alternative to global email services.