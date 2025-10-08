/Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand to visit India next week

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand will visit India next week as both countries witness a re-set in ties. She is expected to hold talks with EAM Jaishankar on Monday (October 13), days after both the foreign ministers held talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. This is the first ever visit by a top Canadian minister to India under the new Mark Carney government.



India-Canada relations, strained since 2023 over allegations of Indian involvement by then Canada PM Trudeau in the killing of Khalistani extremists Hardeep Singh Nijjar (also India listed terrorist), are undergoing a cautious reset following leadership changes in Canada and diplomatic efforts by the 2 sides. Earlier this year, PM Modi and Canada's new PM Mark Carney held talks on the sidelines of the G7 summit in June. Both sides decided to take "calibrated steps" to normalise ties since then.

In August the countries simultaneously announced reinstating of high commissioners, with Indian High commissioner Dinesh Patnaik taking charge in Ottawa, and Canada's new high commissioner, Christopher Cooter taking charge in Delhi.Last month, Canada's deputy foreign ministerDavid Morrison and NSA Nathalie G. Drouin visited Delhi and had talks with counterparts. Both sides have agreed to "reactivate" key dialogues, suspended during former Canadian PM Trudeau's tenure and reinstate diplomatic staff.



