/Two Indian Army soldiers missing in Kashmir’s Gadole forest, search underway

The Indian Army has initiated an extensive search operation in the dense Gadol forest of Kokernag, Anantnag district, South Kashmir, to locate two soldiers from the 5 Para (Special Forces) unit missing since October 6. The operation employs drones, dog squads, and helicopters to aid the search.

The missing soldiers, identified as Agniveer commandos from the 5 Para (Special Forces) unit, were conducting a routine patrol in the Gadol forest of Kokernag, Anantnag district, when contact was lost on October 6. No terrorist involvement has been confirmed, though the area has a history of terrorism, notably a 2023 encounter in the same forest that resulted in significant losses for security forces.

After failing to reestablish contact with two paratroopers from the 5 Para (Special Forces) unit, the Indian Army promptly launched an extensive search operation, utilising drones, dog squads, and helicopters.

The search operation involves coordinated efforts by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, with helicopters and drones providing aerial surveillance and ground teams navigating the challenging, rugged terrain of the Gadol forest in Kokernag. The primary focus remains on locating the missing soldiers in this densely forested, mountainous region.

With no official updates from the Indian Army regarding recovery or further developments. The search operation in the Gadol forest continues with heightened vigilance. Situated between Kishtwar and Anantnag, the Gadol forest is a known hub for counter-terrorism operations. The Army has sought local residents' cooperation to enhance the ongoing rescue efforts.